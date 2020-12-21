Audius Price Reaches $0.18 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $21.71 million and $1.57 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00148051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.49 or 0.00788188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00173535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00368214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00117696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

