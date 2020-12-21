Atomic Wallet Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $13,570.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004099 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00141103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00750821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00176367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00384936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00111394 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.