Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 1,156,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 380,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atomera by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

