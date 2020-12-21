AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,446 ($97.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £97.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,099.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,372.43.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.