Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $13.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

ASPN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 338.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

