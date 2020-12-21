ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 3.71.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.