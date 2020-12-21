Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,727.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

