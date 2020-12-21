Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Juniper Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Industrial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JIH opened at $10.33 on Monday. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

