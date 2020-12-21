Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

JIH opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.