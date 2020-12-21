Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $348,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $10,031,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 36,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,701,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,991,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 89.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

