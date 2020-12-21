Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 13,835 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $910.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

