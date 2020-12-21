Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 46.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $1,270,000.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million.

PROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.