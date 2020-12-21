Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $435,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

