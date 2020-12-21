Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $420,000 Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.