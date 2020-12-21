Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.18 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

