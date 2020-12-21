Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

