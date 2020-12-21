Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

ARGO opened at $43.59 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $27,364,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $6,364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 107,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

