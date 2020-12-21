Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Argan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Argan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Argan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE AGX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Argan has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $703.23 million, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,239. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 1,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

