Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report sales of $1.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis upped their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $300,900. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

