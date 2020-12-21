Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. Benchmark lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $42.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

