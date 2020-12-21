ArcelorMittal (MT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT):

12/17/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €14.60 ($17.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

