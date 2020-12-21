AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $355.53 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $357.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.38 and a 200-day moving average of $252.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

