AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 36,102 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Oppenheimer worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 424.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPY opened at $32.94 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

