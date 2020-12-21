AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

