AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Kearny Financial worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

