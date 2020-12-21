Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

