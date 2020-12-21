Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Appian were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth $9,454,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $155.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.45 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,697 shares of company stock worth $58,274,461 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

