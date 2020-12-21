AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $3,114,720.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of APPF opened at $172.83 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
