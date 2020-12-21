AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $3,114,720.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of APPF opened at $172.83 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

