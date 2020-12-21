Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $59.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

