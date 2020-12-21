Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report sales of $478.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.07 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $448.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $47.78 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

