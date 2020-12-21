ANON (ANON) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $5,469.54 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ANON has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00146898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00786716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00172183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00366733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00117091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00073354 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

