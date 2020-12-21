Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

