Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

