Analyzing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62% MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97%

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and MicroStrategy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.98 $3.89 billion $0.75 27.91 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 6.02 $34.35 million $1.22 258.94

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NortonLifeLock and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 5 7 0 2.58 MicroStrategy 2 1 0 0 1.33

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus price target of $24.05, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $217.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.15%. Given NortonLifeLock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats MicroStrategy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

