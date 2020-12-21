Analysts Set Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) PT at $14.63

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

