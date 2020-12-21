Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $46.50

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,522. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

