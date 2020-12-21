Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $413.63

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.63.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $426.19 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.