Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Price Target at $48.77

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.77.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE REG opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 121,864.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 1,257,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,615,000 after buying an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 361.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 830,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 650,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,124,000 after buying an additional 345,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

