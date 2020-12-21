Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) PT at $22.88

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,339 shares of company stock valued at $103,108 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

