Analysts Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $12.00

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,487.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 137,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

