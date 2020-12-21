Analysts Set Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price at $41.00

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
CATM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
NASDAQ:CATM opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.