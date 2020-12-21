Analysts Set Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price at $41.00

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CATM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

