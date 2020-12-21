Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $38.69

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,779.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

