Analysts Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target at $26.25

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

ATNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,710. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Athenex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.