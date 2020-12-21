Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.35 Million

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report sales of $627.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.50 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. ValuEngine raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

