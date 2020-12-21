Analysts Expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,517. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

