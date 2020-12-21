Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Hits $187.98 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $187.98 million and $11.44 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00053668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00349985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 410,278,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,960,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

