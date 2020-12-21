AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Plans $7.50 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 7.50 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

AMEN opened at $405.00 on Monday. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $351.01 and a 12-month high of $805.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $471.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

