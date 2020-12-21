Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month High at $292.06

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.06 and last traded at $286.69, with a volume of 173129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

