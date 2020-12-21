AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report sales of $207.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 340,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,668. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

