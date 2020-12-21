Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.91

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.91 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 21034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.56.

ALS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.55%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

